Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Asana ranges from $205K per year for L3 to $356K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $268K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$205K
$140K
$51.4K
$13.5K
L4
$239K
$179K
$59.9K
$500
L5
$356K
$222K
$133K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
35%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
15%
YR 4
At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
35% vests in the 1st-year (35.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)