← Company Directory
Asana
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

Asana UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Asana totals $189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Asana
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$189K
Level
L5
Base
$189K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Asana?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (35.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Asana in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $336,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asana for the UX Designer role in United States is $180,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Asana

Related Companies

  • Digital Turbine
  • Salesforce
  • Square
  • Palantir
  • Twilio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources