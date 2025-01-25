← Company Directory
Asana
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Asana Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Asana ranges from $132K to $192K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$151K - $172K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$132K$151K$172K$192K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Administrative Assistant submissions at Asana to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (35.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Asana in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asana for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $131,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Asana

Related Companies

  • Digital Turbine
  • Salesforce
  • Square
  • Palantir
  • Twilio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources