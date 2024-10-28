← Company Directory
Arzooo
Arzooo Salaries

Arzooo's salary ranges from $58,550 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $83,916 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arzooo. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
$58.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arzooo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $83,916. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arzooo is $71,233.

