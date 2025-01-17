← Company Directory
Arup
Arup Civil Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Civil Engineer compensation in Greater London Area package at Arup totals £41K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arup's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Arup
Civil Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£41K
Level
L4
Base
£41K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Arup?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Arup in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £96,196. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arup for the Civil Engineer role in Greater London Area is £40,984.

Other Resources