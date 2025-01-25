← Company Directory
Arundo Analytics
Arundo Analytics Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Norway at Arundo Analytics ranges from NOK 819K to NOK 1.16M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arundo Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 931K - NOK 1.1M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 819KNOK 931KNOK 1.1MNOK 1.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Arundo Analytics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Arundo Analytics in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,163,394. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arundo Analytics for the Data Scientist role in Norway is NOK 819,434.

