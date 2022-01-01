← Company Directory
Aruba
Aruba Benefits

Unique To Aruba
  • Wellness Fridays

    Employees are encouraged to leave the office three hours early on a designated Friday each month.

  • Career Reboot

    A program for individuals who have been out of the workforce for an extended period of time and are ready to restart their careers.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 5% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary Matching was suspended for 6 months due to COVID

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Retirement Transition Support

    Employees within one year of retirement may apply to work part-time.

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

