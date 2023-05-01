Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, while the Modular Buildings segment produces, sells, and leases swine buildings, complex containment research laboratories, and research facilities. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools, and OEM specialty tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturers' representatives, direct sales, and OEM sales channels.