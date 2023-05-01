← Company Directory
Art's Way Manufacturing
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Art's Way Manufacturing that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, while the Modular Buildings segment produces, sells, and leases swine buildings, complex containment research laboratories, and research facilities. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools, and OEM specialty tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturers' representatives, direct sales, and OEM sales channels.

    http://www.artsway-mfg.com
    Website
    1956
    Year Founded
    131
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Art's Way Manufacturing

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources