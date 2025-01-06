← Company Directory
Artefact Consulting
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Artefact Consulting Salaries

Artefact Consulting's median salary is $114,965 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Artefact Consulting. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$115K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Artefact Consulting is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Artefact Consulting is $114,965.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Artefact Consulting

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources