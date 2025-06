The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) is a regional development commission in Minnesota that has been serving several counties in NE Minnesota for over 45 years. They offer professional planning, support, and technical services to the Arrowhead region and also provide transportation planning services to Douglas County, WI. ARDC consists of three divisions: Regional Planning, the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, and the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council.