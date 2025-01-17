← Company Directory
Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Ahmedabad

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Ahmedabad package at Arrow Electronics totals ₹716K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arrow Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Arrow Electronics
Software Engineer
Ahmedabad, GJ, India
Total per year
₹716K
Level
L3
Base
₹614K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹102K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Arrow Electronics in Greater Ahmedabad sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,224,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrow Electronics for the Software Engineer role in Greater Ahmedabad is ₹655,754.

