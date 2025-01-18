← Company Directory
Arrival
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Arrival Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Georgia package at Arrival totals GEL 150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arrival's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Arrival
Software Engineer
Tbilisi, TB, Georgia
Total per year
GEL 150K
Level
Lead Software Engineer
Base
GEL 150K
Stock (/yr)
GEL 0
Bonus
GEL 0
Years at company
8 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at Arrival?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Arrival in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 177,792. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrival for the Backend Software Engineer role in Georgia is GEL 150,012.

