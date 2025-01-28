← Company Directory
Arrival
  Salaries
  Information Technologist (IT)

  All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Arrival Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Arrival ranges from GEL 112K to GEL 154K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arrival's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 122K - GEL 144K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 112KGEL 122KGEL 144KGEL 154K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Arrival?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Arrival sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 153,842. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrival for the Information Technologist (IT) role is GEL 112,372.

