Arrikto
    Arrikto is a company that offers MLOps teams a platform to accelerate machine learning models to market 30 times faster than traditional ML platforms. They provide automated workflows, reproducible pipelines, consistent deployment from desktop to cloud, and secure access to data. Their Enterprise Kubeflow is available on AWS, GCP, and Azure and is used by many Fortune 500 enterprises. They have over 300 customers across 17 countries and are venture backed by Unusual Ventures and Odyssey VP. They are currently hiring.

    http://www.arrikto.com
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
