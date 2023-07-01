Arpeggi is a company that aims to revolutionize the music industry by leveraging NFTs and blockchain technology. They believe that talented musicians are undervalued in the current streaming landscape, where artists receive only a small fraction of the revenue generated. Arpeggi's mission is to empower musicians by allowing them to capture the full value of their work through on-chain music NFTs. They also aim to address industry issues such as royalty flows and copyright disputes by building a new production ecosystem using blockchain technology. Arpeggi is experiencing rapid growth and is seeking individuals to help shape the future of music and explore the possibilities of blockchain.