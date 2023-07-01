Aro Homes is a new company aiming to revolutionize residential construction by creating sustainable and efficient homes. They believe in improving end-product quality, speed, waste, cost, and environmental impact in the US construction industry. With a team of experts in engineering, construction, design, product management, and manufacturing, they are determined to make a positive impact on the industry. Aro Homes is backed by investors, including Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, who share their vision. If you are passionate about making a difference and enjoy working with smart individuals to solve challenging problems, Aro Homes is the company for you.