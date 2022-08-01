← Company Directory
Aro Biotherapeutics
Aro Biotherapeutics Salaries

Aro Biotherapeutics's median salary is $177,131 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aro Biotherapeutics. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$177K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aro Biotherapeutics is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,131. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aro Biotherapeutics is $177,131.

