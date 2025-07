Champagne Armand de Brignac is a prestigious champagne brand owned by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter. Crafted by the Cattier family, the wines are made with meticulous attention to detail, sourcing the highest quality fruit and blending unique vintages. The production process involves a small team of 18 people, ensuring each bottle is hand-finished and unique. The collection includes Gold Brut, RosΓ©, Demi Sec, Blanc de Blancs, and Blanc de Noirs. Available in limited quantities worldwide, the brand is known for its iconic gold bottle and commitment to exceptional quality.