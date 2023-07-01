Champagne Armand de Brignac is a prestigious champagne brand owned by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter. Crafted by the Cattier family, the wines are made with meticulous attention to detail, sourcing the highest quality fruit and blending unique vintages. The production process involves a small team of 18 people, ensuring each bottle is hand-finished and unique. The collection includes Gold Brut, Rosé, Demi Sec, Blanc de Blancs, and Blanc de Noirs. Available in limited quantities worldwide, the brand is known for its iconic gold bottle and commitment to exceptional quality.