Company Directory
Arm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

  • United Kingdom

Arm Research Scientist Salaries in United Kingdom

Research Scientist compensation in United Kingdom at Arm ranges from £76.8K per year for Grade 3 to £123K per year for Grade 5. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £82.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Grade 2
Graduate Engineer(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 3
Engineer
£76.8K
£58.6K
£11.5K
£6.7K
Grade 4
Senior Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 5
Staff Engineer
£123K
£84.1K
£30.5K
£8.8K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

£122K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23K+ (sometimes £230K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Arm in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £365,710. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arm for the Research Scientist role in United Kingdom is £70,991.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Arm

Related Companies

  • Intel
  • Juniper Networks
  • Micron Technology
  • Western Digital
  • AMD
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources