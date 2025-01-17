← Company Directory
Arm
Arm Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Arm ranges from $171K per year for Grade 2 to $271K per year for Grade 6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $162K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 2
Graduate Engineer(Entry Level)
$171K
$132K
$20.2K
$19.1K
Grade 3
Engineer
$153K
$123K
$14.8K
$15.1K
Grade 4
Senior Engineer
$168K
$136K
$10.9K
$21.4K
Grade 5
Staff Engineer
$243K
$174K
$61.3K
$7.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Arm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of £215,578. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arm for the Software Engineer role in United States is £120,840.

