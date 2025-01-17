← Company Directory
Arm
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Manchester

Arm Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Manchester

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Manchester at Arm ranges from £71.6K per year for Grade 4 to £238K per year for Grade 6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Manchester package totals £169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 2
Graduate Engineer(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 3
Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 4
Senior Engineer
£71.6K
£56.2K
£0
£15.3K
Grade 5
Staff Engineer
£149K
£89.1K
£52.5K
£6.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Arm in Greater Manchester sits at a yearly total compensation of £237,668. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arm for the Software Engineer role in Greater Manchester is £154,342.

Other Resources