Software Engineer compensation in Greater Manchester at Arm ranges from £71.6K per year for Grade 4 to £238K per year for Grade 6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Manchester package totals £169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 4
£71.6K
£56.2K
£0
£15.3K
Grade 5
£149K
£89.1K
£52.5K
£6.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)