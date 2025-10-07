Embedded Hardware Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Arm ranges from £54.8K per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to £95.4K per year for Senior Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £55.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
£54.8K
£47.3K
£4.4K
£3.1K
Hardware Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
£95.4K
£70.2K
£19.9K
£5.4K
Staff Hardware Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)