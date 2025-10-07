ASIC Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Arm ranges from $168K per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to $382K per year for Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $315K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
$168K
$132K
$23.5K
$12.5K
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$194K
$152K
$27.4K
$14.6K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$268K
$187K
$60.5K
$21K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)