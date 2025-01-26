← Company Directory
Arm
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • United States

Arm Hardware Engineer Salaries in United States

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Arm ranges from $143K per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to $576K per year for Senior Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $270K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
$143K
$119K
$13K
$11.2K
Hardware Engineer
$141K
$113K
$14.9K
$13.4K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$230K
$162K
$42.3K
$25.3K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$313K
$221K
$92.2K
$0
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Arm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of £454,096. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arm for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is £210,663.

