Arm
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • India

Arm Hardware Engineer Salaries in India

Hardware Engineer compensation in India at Arm ranges from ₹1.83M per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to ₹13.43M per year for Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.02M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
₹1.83M
₹1.56M
₹222K
₹49.9K
Hardware Engineer
₹4.37M
₹3.03M
₹934K
₹407K
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹4.4M
₹3.35M
₹588K
₹459K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹6.1M
₹3.98M
₹1.54M
₹569K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Arm in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,427,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arm for the Hardware Engineer role in India is ₹3,877,816.

Other Resources