All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in India at Arm ranges from ₹1.83M per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to ₹13.43M per year for Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.02M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
₹1.83M
₹1.56M
₹222K
₹49.9K
Hardware Engineer
₹4.37M
₹3.03M
₹934K
₹407K
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹4.4M
₹3.35M
₹588K
₹459K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹6.1M
₹3.98M
₹1.54M
₹569K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)