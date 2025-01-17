All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Manchester at Arm ranges from £49.6K per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to £87.3K per year for Senior Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Manchester package totals £71.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
£49.6K
£43.1K
£5.6K
£911.9
Hardware Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
£87.3K
£69.4K
£16.5K
£1.4K
Staff Hardware Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)