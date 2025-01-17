All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Arm ranges from $142K per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to $583K per year for Senior Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $286K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
$142K
$117K
$14.1K
$11K
Hardware Engineer
$145K
$116K
$16.1K
$13K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$181K
$141K
$19.8K
$19.4K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$313K
$221K
$92.2K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)