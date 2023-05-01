← Company Directory
Arkansas Children's Hospital
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Arkansas Children's Hospital that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Arkansas Children's is a non-profit healthcare system dedicated to caring for over 700,000 children in Arkansas. It includes two pediatric hospitals, a research institute, a philanthropic foundation, statewide clinics, and education and outreach programs. Arkansas Children's Hospital is nationally ranked in seven pediatric specialties and operates the state's only Level I pediatric trauma center, burn center, and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. Arkansas Children's Northwest is the first and only pediatric hospital in the Northwest Arkansas region. Generous philanthropic and volunteer engagement sustains the organization.

    http://archildrens.org
    Website
    1912
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Arkansas Children's Hospital

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources