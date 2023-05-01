Arkansas Children's is a non-profit healthcare system dedicated to caring for over 700,000 children in Arkansas. It includes two pediatric hospitals, a research institute, a philanthropic foundation, statewide clinics, and education and outreach programs. Arkansas Children's Hospital is nationally ranked in seven pediatric specialties and operates the state's only Level I pediatric trauma center, burn center, and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. Arkansas Children's Northwest is the first and only pediatric hospital in the Northwest Arkansas region. Generous philanthropic and volunteer engagement sustains the organization.