Aristocrat
Aristocrat Salaries

Aristocrat's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $182,408 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aristocrat. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $130K
Business Operations Manager
$137K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
Business Analyst
$64.7K
Data Scientist
$178K
Hardware Engineer
$138K
Product Designer
$139K
Program Manager
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$182K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aristocrat is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aristocrat is $138,554.

