Arista Networks
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Networking Engineer

  • India

Arista Networks Networking Engineer Salaries in India

Networking Engineer compensation in India at Arista Networks ranges from ₹2.29M per year for 2 to ₹5.24M per year for 4L. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.85M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
2
(Entry Level)
₹2.29M
₹1.8M
₹371K
₹124K
3L
₹3.45M
₹2.29M
₹945K
₹212K
3H
₹5.43M
₹3.45M
₹1.58M
₹406K
4L
₹5.24M
₹3.28M
₹1.45M
₹513K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at Arista Networks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,510,869. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arista Networks for the Networking Engineer role in India is ₹3,399,866.

