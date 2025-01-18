Networking Engineer compensation in India at Arista Networks ranges from ₹2.29M per year for 2 to ₹5.24M per year for 4L. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.85M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
2
₹2.29M
₹1.8M
₹371K
₹124K
3L
₹3.45M
₹2.29M
₹945K
₹212K
3H
₹5.43M
₹3.45M
₹1.58M
₹406K
4L
₹5.24M
₹3.28M
₹1.45M
₹513K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)