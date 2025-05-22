← Company Directory
Arista Networks
Arista Networks Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in Argentina at Arista Networks ranges from ARS 8.63M to ARS 11.78M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 9.24M - ARS 11.17M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 8.63MARS 9.24MARS 11.17MARS 11.78M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Partner Manager at Arista Networks in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 11,781,804. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arista Networks for the Partner Manager role in Argentina is ARS 8,633,218.

