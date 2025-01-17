← Company Directory
Arise
Arise Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 446K - THB 525K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 416KTHB 446KTHB 525KTHB 580K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Arise?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Arise in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 579,603. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arise for the Software Engineer role in Thailand is THB 416,125.

