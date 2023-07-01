← Company Directory
Aridis Pharmaceuticals
    Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted immunotherapy using human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. They have several product candidates in various stages of development, including treatments for lung infections, gram-negative bacteria, hospital-acquired pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus, and chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. They are also developing a treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

    http://aridispharma.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    34
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources