Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted immunotherapy using human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. They have several product candidates in various stages of development, including treatments for lung infections, gram-negative bacteria, hospital-acquired pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus, and chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. They are also developing a treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Los Gatos, California.