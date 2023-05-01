Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is a non-profit health system operating 13 hospitals in Kentucky and West Virginia, along with physician practices, home health agencies, medical equipment stores, and pharmacies. With over 6,000 employees and an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million, ARH is the largest provider of care and single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third largest private employer in southern West Virginia. ARH is consistently recognized for its medical excellence.