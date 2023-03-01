← Company Directory
Argonne National Laboratory
Argonne National Laboratory Salaries

Argonne National Laboratory's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $160,800 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Argonne National Laboratory. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Software Engineer
Median $98K
Hardware Engineer
$161K

Information Technologist (IT)
$93.5K
Marketing
$152K
Mechanical Engineer
$72.4K
Product Manager
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Argonne National Laboratory is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Argonne National Laboratory is $110,805.

