Argoid
    Argoid offers hyper-personalized recommendations to help businesses grow revenue on eCommerce and OTT platforms. Their real-time AI-driven recommendation system produces the best conversion rates possible. They offer personalized product recommendations including home page, similar movie, for you, recently watched, email, in-cart recommendations, and more. Argoid builds a deep understanding of each customer to auto-deliver the most relevant recommendations. Their team has a diverse and complementary skill set, dedication, and experience. To learn more, request a demo at www.argoid.ai.

    https://argoid.ai
    2018
    56
    $10M-$50M
