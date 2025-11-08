Company Directory
Argo AI
Software Engineer Level

Software Engineer I

Levels at Argo AI

  1. Software Engineer I
  2. Software Engineer II
  3. Senior Software Engineer
Average Annual Total Compensation
€97,830
Base Salary
€75,164
Stock Grant ()
€0
Bonus
€10,731
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
