Argo AI
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Argo AI Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Argo AI ranges from $36.9K to $52.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Argo AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$42.3K - $49.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$36.9K$42.3K$49.5K$52.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Argo AI, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Argo AI in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $52,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Argo AI for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $36,900.

