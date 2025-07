Arcutis Biotherapeutics develops and commercializes treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream for plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing other topical treatments for seborrheic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, hand eczema, vitiligo, and alopecia areata. It was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.