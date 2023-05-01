← Company Directory
Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Salaries

Arcus Biosciences's salary ranges from $186,428 in total compensation per year for a Legal at the low-end to $188,940 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arcus Biosciences. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Legal
$186K
Project Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arcus Biosciences is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arcus Biosciences is $187,684.

