Arcus Biosciences is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes Etrumadenant, Zimberelimab, Domvanalimab, Quemliclustat, and AB521. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Strata Oncology, AstraZeneca, BVF Partners L.P, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Abmuno Therapeutics LLC, and WuXi Biologics. It was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.