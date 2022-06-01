Arcosa, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading brands serving construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets.Our individual businesses have built reputations for quality, service, and operational excellence over decades. Arcosa serves a broad spectrum of infrastructure-related markets and is strategically focused on driving organic and disciplined acquisition growth to capitalize on the fragmented nature of many of the industries in which we operate. With Arcosa’s current platform of businesses and additional growth opportunities, we are well- aligned with key market trends, such as the replacement and growth of aging transportation infrastructure, the continued shift to renewable power generation, and the expansion of new transmission, distribution, and telecommunications infrastructure. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ACA.