← Company Directory
Arch Rock Corporation
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Arch Rock Corporation that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Archrock is an energy infrastructure company in the US that operates in two segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry by designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components, and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

    http://www.archrock.com
    Website
    1954
    Year Founded
    1,100
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Arch Rock Corporation

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • SoFi
    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources