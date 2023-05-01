Archrock is an energy infrastructure company in the US that operates in two segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry by designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components, and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.