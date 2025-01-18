Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Arcesium ranges from ₹2.59M per year for L1 to ₹4.65M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.26M
₹120K
₹216K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.04M
₹2.64M
₹85K
₹318K
Technical Lead
₹4.65M
₹3.98M
₹160K
₹515K
Principal Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
