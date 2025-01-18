← Company Directory
Arcesium
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Arcesium Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Hyderabad Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Arcesium ranges from ₹3.35M per year for L2 to ₹5.66M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹5.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
L1(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
L2
₹3.35M
₹2.87M
₹0
₹480K
Technical Lead
L3
₹5.66M
₹4.83M
₹146K
₹684K
Principal Engineer
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Arcesium?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Arcesium in Greater Hyderabad Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,098,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arcesium for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹3,748,629.

