Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Arcesium ranges from ₹3.13M per year for L2 to ₹5.84M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.64M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.13M
₹2.73M
₹0
₹391K
Technical Lead
₹5.84M
₹4.99M
₹191K
₹662K
Principal Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
