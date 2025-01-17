Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Arcesium ranges from ₹1.99M per year for L1 to ₹4.89M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹4.75M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.99M
₹1.79M
₹74.5K
₹128K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.29M
₹2.8M
₹64.6K
₹431K
Technical Lead
₹6.09M
₹5.3M
₹181K
₹611K
Principal Engineer
₹6.72M
₹5.49M
₹85.1K
₹1.14M
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***