Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Arcesium ranges from ₹2.57M per year for L1 to ₹6.04M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.91M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2.57M
₹2.22M
₹74.1K
₹270K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.85M
₹2.61M
₹52.4K
₹188K
Technical Lead
₹6.04M
₹4.99M
₹251K
₹795K
Principal Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
