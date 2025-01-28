← Company Directory
ArcelorMittal
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Graphic Designer

  • All Graphic Designer Salaries

ArcelorMittal Graphic Designer Salaries

The average Graphic Designer total compensation in Luxembourg at ArcelorMittal ranges from €35.1K to €49.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ArcelorMittal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

€39.8K - €45.3K
Luxembourg
Common Range
Possible Range
€35.1K€39.8K€45.3K€49.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Graphic Designer submissions at ArcelorMittal to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.2K+ (sometimes €282K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at ArcelorMittal?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Graphic Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at ArcelorMittal in Luxembourg sits at a yearly total compensation of €49,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ArcelorMittal for the Graphic Designer role in Luxembourg is €35,116.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ArcelorMittal

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources