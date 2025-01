Arbor Realty Trust invests in structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the US. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business, and offers bridge, mezzanine, and preferred equity financing products, as well as underwriting, originating, selling, and servicing multifamily mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and was incorporated in 2003.